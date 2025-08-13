Man shot dead after early morning gunfire on W. Franklin Street

BALTIMORE, MD — A 38-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Southwest Baltimore early Saturday morning that was initially detected by a ShotSpotter alert.

At approximately 1:07 a.m. on August 9, officers responded to the 2500 block of W. Franklin Street after receiving an alert for gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They rendered aid before the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. Police have not released the victim’s identity or any details about potential suspects or a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or through the organization’s website.

