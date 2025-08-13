Man shot while driving in Greenbelt in rush-hour road ambush

Greenbelt, MD – A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening after an unknown suspect opened fire on his vehicle near a busy Greenbelt intersection, prompting an active police investigation.

The incident occurred around 5:35 p.m. near Kenilworth Avenue and Edmonston Road, where officers responded to a 911 call from the victim reporting that his car had been shot.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said the injury appears to be non-life-threatening.

Greenbelt Police have not identified the suspect or disclosed a possible motive. The area, located near residential neighborhoods and commercial corridors, was still being combed for evidence several hours after the shooting.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact the Greenbelt City Police Department.

——

Key Points

A man was shot while driving near Kenilworth Avenue and Edmonston Road in Greenbelt

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries

No suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing