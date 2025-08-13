Man slashed in the neck during argument on southbound 2 train in the Bronx

A late-night subway ride turned violent after a Bronx man was slashed in the neck during a heated train dispute.

by Breaking Local News Report

BRONX, NY – A 33-year-old man was slashed in the neck during a verbal altercation aboard a southbound 2 train Sunday night, prompting an active search for the assailant who fled on foot after exiting the subway.

The incident occurred around 8:49 p.m. as the train approached the Bronx Park East station. According to police, an unidentified individual confronted the victim, and the verbal dispute quickly escalated. The suspect then displayed an unknown sharp object and slashed the victim in the neck.

The attacker exited the train at the Jackson Avenue station and fled the area. No arrests have been made, and the suspect remains at large.

EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Key Points

  • A man was slashed in the neck during a dispute on a southbound 2 train in the Bronx
  • The suspect fled the train at Jackson Avenue station and remains at large
  • The victim was hospitalized in stable condition at Jacobi Medical Center
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Group of armed robbers punches man and steals...

Man fatally stabbed outside Queens building in late-night...

Woman shoved to ground during broad-daylight dispute on...

Queens man shot in the head and killed...

Queens woman, 82, attacked in broad daylight for...

Police seek two suspects in chain-snatching at Brook...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.