Man slashed in the neck during argument on southbound 2 train in the Bronx

BRONX, NY – A 33-year-old man was slashed in the neck during a verbal altercation aboard a southbound 2 train Sunday night, prompting an active search for the assailant who fled on foot after exiting the subway.

The incident occurred around 8:49 p.m. as the train approached the Bronx Park East station. According to police, an unidentified individual confronted the victim, and the verbal dispute quickly escalated. The suspect then displayed an unknown sharp object and slashed the victim in the neck.

The attacker exited the train at the Jackson Avenue station and fled the area. No arrests have been made, and the suspect remains at large.

EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

