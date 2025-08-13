Maryland man accused of firing into woman’s car in Lancaster waives hearing

by Breaking Local News Report

Lancaster, PA – A Maryland man accused of trying to shoot a woman to death as she sat in her car on a Lancaster city street has waived his preliminary hearing, allowing his case to move forward to county court.

David Terrell Porter Jr., 29, of Bowie, Maryland, is facing charges of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment following a June 29 incident in the first block of Caroline Street.

According to police, the victim was sitting in the driver’s seat of her vehicle shortly after midnight when Porter allegedly approached and fired two rounds into the car. Both bullets struck the driver’s side, but the victim was not physically injured.

Porter waived his preliminary hearing before Judge Adam Witkonis on July 29. He remains held in Lancaster County Prison on $900,000 bail.

The charges were filed by Lancaster City Bureau of Police Officer Gunnar Royer. Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa will prosecute the case.

No motive or further details about the relationship between Porter and the victim have been disclosed publicly.

