Midtown rapist arrested and charged, victim hospitalized

Manhattan, NY – A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted rape and strangulation incident in Midtown that left a 21-year-old woman hospitalized, while police continue to search for another suspect linked to the assault.

Anthony Smith was taken into custody Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. within the 5th Precinct as part of an ongoing investigation into the violent encounter. Smith is charged with attempted rape and strangulation.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning at approximately 3:30 a.m., when an unidentified man allegedly approached the victim near West 47th Street and 8th Avenue and attempted to sexually assault her. During the attack, the woman was reportedly strangled before the suspect fled westbound on 47th Street toward 9th Avenue.

The victim was treated at NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan and remains in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the unidentified suspect and is asking the public for help in identifying him. Officials have not confirmed whether Smith was the individual seen in the footage or if he acted in coordination with the man still being sought.

The investigation remains active. Police urge anyone with information to come forward.