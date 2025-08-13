Midtown rapist arrested and charged, victim hospitalized

by Breaking Local News Report

Manhattan, NY – A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted rape and strangulation incident in Midtown that left a 21-year-old woman hospitalized, while police continue to search for another suspect linked to the assault.

Anthony Smith was taken into custody Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. within the 5th Precinct as part of an ongoing investigation into the violent encounter. Smith is charged with attempted rape and strangulation.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning at approximately 3:30 a.m., when an unidentified man allegedly approached the victim near West 47th Street and 8th Avenue and attempted to sexually assault her. During the attack, the woman was reportedly strangled before the suspect fled westbound on 47th Street toward 9th Avenue.

The victim was treated at NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan and remains in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the unidentified suspect and is asking the public for help in identifying him. Officials have not confirmed whether Smith was the individual seen in the footage or if he acted in coordination with the man still being sought.

The investigation remains active. Police urge anyone with information to come forward.

author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Off-duty FDNY firefighter busted for lewdness and DWI...

Trio of Powerball wins brings $150K in prizes...

Queens man indicted for killing estranged wife, shooting...

Man slashed in the neck during argument on...

Group of armed robbers punches man and steals...

Man fatally stabbed outside Queens building in late-night...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.