New Jersey man charged with sexually assaulting minor he met online

Mount Laurel, NJ – A 25-year-old Mount Laurel man has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses for allegedly sexually assaulting an underage girl he met through a messaging app, officials announced Tuesday.

Jake E. Toczylowski is facing three counts of sexual assault (second degree), one count of endangering the welfare of a child (third degree), and one count of criminal sexual contact (fourth degree), according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and Mount Laurel Police Department.

Toczylowski, who is employed by the Mount Laurel Township Municipal Utilities Authority, was taken into custody on Monday and is being held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

Investigators say the alleged assault took place earlier this summer inside Toczylowski’s vehicle, which was parked on a Mount Laurel street. The victim’s family member contacted police last week, triggering an investigation by the Mount Laurel Police Department Detective Bureau and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit.

Detectives determined that Toczylowski first communicated with the victim online and later arranged to meet her in person, where the alleged sexual assault occurred.

The case is being prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment. Officials have not released further information in order to protect the identity of the victim.

——

Key Points

A Mount Laurel man has been charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile he met through a messaging app

The assault allegedly took place earlier this summer in his vehicle on a township street

The suspect is being held pending a court hearing and possible grand jury indictment