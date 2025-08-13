New Jersey welcomes 139 new Correctional Police Officers as NJDOC Class 258 graduates

TRENTON, NJ – The New Jersey Department of Corrections (NJDOC) officially welcomed 139 new Correctional Police Officers into its ranks Tuesday as Class 258 graduated from the department’s Training Academy during a ceremony held at Patriots Theater at the War Memorial.

Governor Phil Murphy and Commissioner Victoria L. Kuhn, Esq. addressed the graduates and their families, honoring the class for completing 17 weeks of rigorous training, including physical fitness, academic coursework, and two weeks of on-the-job field training across NJDOC’s nine correctional facilities.

“These 139 men and women exemplify discipline, dedication, and determination,” said Governor Murphy. “Their commitment ensures that those in our correctional system are provided a safe and stable environment to rebuild their lives.”

Class 258 includes graduates from 18 New Jersey counties and three New York counties, with 67 recruits coming from families with law enforcement backgrounds. The class includes 20 graduates with academic degrees and seven with military service.

Training included firearms instruction, emergency medical care, de-escalation tactics, criminal law, and gender- and trauma-informed policing. Officers will now begin their careers within the state’s largest law enforcement agency, where over 4,300 custody staff oversee more than 12,000 incarcerated individuals.

Several officers and one instructor were recognized for exceptional performance:

Officer Dalton Hughes received both the Stone/Ratajczak Professionalism Award and the Fred Baker Memorial Academic Award

Officer Alberto Diaz earned the Wayne Manstream Physical Fitness Award and the Police Training Commissioner Merit Award

Officer Jayden Escalera received the SCO Michael R. Pofahl Memorial Firearms Award

Officer Tigur Wooden was honored with the Commissioner's Physical Fitness Award for Most Improved

Instructor Richard Ebert was presented with the Harry Ellifritz Leadership Award

Graduates are now eligible for various NJDOC career tracks, including assignments in Special Operations, Investigations, Emergency Management, and more. As of July 1, starting salaries for Correctional Police Officers are approximately $53,200, with senior officers earning up to $118,900 annually under a new contract.

Key Points

NJDOC Class 258 includes 139 new Correctional Police Officers from across NJ and NY

The class completed 17 weeks of training and was honored at a ceremony in Trenton

Graduates are now eligible for a wide range of specialty career paths within NJDOC