New Rochelle man gets 13 years for sexually assaulting teen boys

White Plains, NY – A 53-year-old New Rochelle man has been sentenced to 13 years in state prison for sexually assaulting three teenage boys between the ages of 14 and 15, Westchester County prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Fernando Rincon pleaded guilty in March to one count of Criminal Sexual Act in the Second Degree, a class D felony, and two counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the Third Degree, a class E felony.

Judge Robert Prisco also ordered 10 years of post-release supervision, issued permanent orders of protection for the victims, and mandated that Rincon register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors said the assaults took place between January and April of last year. Rincon was also accused of filming the victims during the encounters. State legislators later reclassified Criminal Sexual Act as rape in late 2024, but the change did not apply retroactively to Rincon’s case.

“This defendant preyed upon a vulnerable population in order to commit these sickening acts,” District Attorney Susan Cacace said in a statement. “The trauma these victims suffered through can never be undone. But owing to their courage, we have now been able to obtain a substantial penalty that will remove the defendant from liberty for over a decade.”

The case was investigated by the New Rochelle Police Department and prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorneys Charlotte Gudis and Stephanie Baehr of the Child and Elder Abuse Bureau.