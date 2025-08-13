No charges for NJ State Trooper in fatal crash with motorcyclist in Southampton

TRENTON, NJ — A state grand jury has declined to file criminal charges against a New Jersey State Trooper involved in a fatal collision that killed a motorcyclist during a patrol stop attempt in Southampton last April.

The Office of the Attorney General announced Monday that the grand jury returned a “no bill” after reviewing evidence in the death of 65-year-old Frank Lando, Jr. of Toms River, who died after his motorcycle collided with a marked police vehicle operated by Trooper Anthony Fernandes.

The crash occurred on the morning of April 9, 2024. According to the investigation, Trooper Fernandes was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Burns Mill Road when he observed a speeding vehicle going eastbound. As he attempted to perform a U-turn to pursue the vehicle, Lando, traveling west on a Kawasaki motorcycle, struck the driver’s side of the patrol car.

Lando was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained critical injuries. Trooper Fernandes immediately contacted dispatch and rendered medical aid at the scene until emergency responders arrived. Lando was taken to Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:45 p.m.

The investigation, led by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA), included body camera footage, witness interviews, crash reconstruction analysis, photographs, and the medical examiner’s report. The findings were presented to a grand jury made up of New Jersey residents.

After hearing all the evidence, the grand jury voted not to indict Trooper Fernandes. No criminal charges will be filed.

Under a 2019 law, any death occurring during an encounter with law enforcement must be investigated and presented to a grand jury. The case was reviewed under the Independent Prosecutor Directive, and no conflicts of interest were found.

An administrative review may follow as required under internal policy.

——

Key Points

A grand jury declined to charge NJ State Trooper Anthony Fernandes in a fatal April 2024 motorcycle crash

Motorcyclist Frank Lando died after colliding with the trooper’s vehicle during a U-turn maneuver on Route 70

The case was investigated and presented under New Jersey’s Independent Prosecutor Directive