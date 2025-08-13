Off-duty FDNY firefighter busted for lewdness and DWI in Brooklyn

by Breaking Local News Report
New York City Fire Department - FDNY - File Photo
Brooklyn, NY – An off-duty New York City firefighter was arrested Wednesday morning in Greenpoint after allegedly engaging in lewd behavior and driving while intoxicated, according to police.

Edgar Bravo, 36, was taken into custody at 8:35 a.m. within the 94th Precinct. He faces charges of lewdness, driving while intoxicated, and driving while ability impaired.

Bravo, an active FDNY firefighter, was off duty at the time of the incident. Details surrounding the circumstances of the arrest have not been released, and it is unclear what led to the lewdness charge. The FDNY has not issued a statement regarding Bravo’s employment status or disciplinary action.

The incident is under investigation.

