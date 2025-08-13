Officers discover fugitive woman hiding in plain sight on Lanning Lane

Disturbance call on Lanning Lane leads to the capture of a Florida fugitive in Pennsylvania

by Local News Report
Wilkes-Barre, PA – A late-night call about a disorderly female ended with the arrest of a wanted fugitive Tuesday after officers discovered the woman involved had an active out-of-state warrant.

Dakota Woodard, 28, of Wilkes-Barre, was taken into custody around 11:17 p.m. after officers responded to a residence on Lanning Lane for a disturbance report. During the investigation, police determined that Woodard had an outstanding warrant issued by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

She was arrested on the spot and transported to city headquarters before being taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

No additional details regarding the original charges from Florida were immediately available. The case remains under review.

Key Points

  • Dakota Woodard, 28, arrested Tuesday night in Wilkes-Barre on a Florida warrant
  • Officers discovered the active fugitive warrant during a disorderly conduct investigation
  • Woodard was taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility pending further action
