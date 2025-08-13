One dead in Rockaway Beach stabbing

Queens, NY – A 37-year-old man was fatally stabbed Tuesday night outside a residential building on Beach 115th Street, prompting a homicide investigation in the Rockaway Beach.

Just after 9 p.m., a 911 call led officers to 192 Beach 115th Street in the Rockaway Park section, where they found the man suffering from stab wounds to the chest and left wrist. Emergency medical personnel rushed him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday, and the investigation remains ongoing. Police have not yet released the identity of the victim, pending notification of his family.

The incident occurred within the confines of the NYPD’s 100th Precinct. Detectives are reviewing area surveillance footage and canvassing for witnesses.

—

