One number short but $1 million richer in Bergen County

TRENTON, NJ — A lucky Bergen County resident is $1 million richer after matching five numbers in the Cash 4 Life lottery game on Monday, falling just one number short of the top prize.

The winning ticket, which matched all five white balls but missed the Cash Ball, was sold at Leprechaun News, located at 6 Park Avenue in Rutherford. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The numbers drawn were 10, 16, 24, 45, and 48, with the Cash Ball number 04. The winner opted for the second-tier prize of $1,000 a week for life, taking the lump sum cash option of $1 million instead.

New Jersey continues to rack up Cash 4 Life winners. In May, a Union County player hit the top prize and chose the $7 million cash payout. That same day, a Middlesex County player also secured a $1 million win by matching five numbers.

Cash 4 Life is played in nine states and features two grand prize tiers: $1,000 a day for life, currently valued at $7 million in cash, and $1,000 a week for life, worth $1 million if taken as a lump sum. The $2 game also includes seven other prize levels, ranging from $2 to $2,500. For an additional $1, the DOUBLER option can double all non-“for life” prizes, including boosting the $2,500 third-tier prize to $5,000.

Drawings for Cash 4 Life are held nightly at approximately 9 p.m. Tickets are sold in New Jersey and eight other states, including Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia.

