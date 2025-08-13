Pennsylvania Powerball hot streak continues with $100K win

MIDDLETOWN, PA — A Powerball player in Wyoming County scored a $100,000 win in Monday night’s drawing after matching four white balls and the red Powerball with the added Power Play option, Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced.

The winning ticket was sold at Davan’s Delite, located at 1235 PA-29 North in Tunkhannock. The player matched the numbers 6, 16, 33, 40, and 62, with the Powerball number 2. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two, doubling the third-tier prize from $50,000 to $100,000.

Davan’s Delite will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners remain unidentified until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Powerball winners in Pennsylvania have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. Tickets purchased in-store must be signed immediately, while online wins are automatically processed into the winner’s account.

In the same August 11 drawing, more than 36,000 Powerball tickets purchased in Pennsylvania won prizes, including over 7,600 with the Power Play feature and more than 5,000 with Double Play.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday night with an estimated jackpot of $526 million annuity or $241 million lump sum cash value.

Players are reminded to check their tickets and review prize claim instructions at palottery.com.

