Police charge 20-year-old in years-old Baltimore murder case

BALTIMORE, MD — More than three years after a deadly shooting in West Baltimore, police have arrested a suspect in connection with the killing of a 31-year-old man.

Detectives said 20-year-old Darnell Dupree Jr., of Baltimore, was taken into custody on August 7 in the 500 block of West Lexington Street. He is charged with first-degree murder in the March 11, 2022, fatal shooting of Aaron Lee, who was found dead in the 2200 block of West Lexington Street.

The arrest was made by members of the Warrant Apprehension Taskforce without incident. Dupree was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility following his arrest.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive in the case. The homicide investigation is continuing.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points