Queens man indicted for killing estranged wife, shooting at stepdaughter in street ambush

QUEENS, NY — A 62-year-old Queens man has been indicted for the broad-daylight shooting of his estranged wife and the attempted murder of her daughter in St. Albans, as well as for an earlier stabbing of the same woman with a broken bottle nearly one year prior.

Audwin Caines was arraigned Monday on an eight-count indictment charging him with murder, two counts of attempted murder, multiple weapons offenses, and assault. The charges stem from two violent incidents targeting 45-year-old Chaniel Ramsey, culminating in her fatal shooting on June 23 on a residential street.

According to the charges, just hours before the shooting, Ramsey received a text message containing a photo of her Jeep Grand Cherokee’s shattered passenger window, allegedly sent by Caines, along with several threats. A brick was found inside the vehicle parked on Irwin Place.

Later that afternoon around 2:30 p.m., Caines allegedly confronted Ramsey and her 21-year-old daughter on 176th Street. The two women fled, but Caines reportedly opened fire. They attempted to hide behind a parked car on 127th Street, but as Caines closed in, Ramsey stepped out and ran to draw his attention away from her daughter. Caines allegedly shot her multiple times at close range, striking her in the head and torso. Ramsey died at the scene.

Caines also faces attempted murder charges stemming from a separate incident on July 1, 2024. During an argument at their shared residence, Caines allegedly struck Ramsey with a bottle, knocked her to the floor, and stabbed her in the chest and elbow with the broken glass. That attack did not result in fatal injuries but now forms part of the broader indictment.

Caines, who is currently undomiciled, remains held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 3. If convicted on all charges, he faces up to 75 years to life in prison.

——

Key Points

Audwin Caines indicted for murder of his estranged wife and attempted murder of her daughter in a June shooting

Victim was previously stabbed by Caines in a July 2024 domestic assault involving a broken glass bottle

Caines faces up to 75 years to life in prison if convicted on all charges