Rosedale Mega Millions ticket worth $40K sold at Royal Farms

Royal Farms customer in Rosedale hit a $40,000 Mega Millions win after Tuesday’s drawing, thanks to a lucky 4X Megaplier

by Local News Report

BALTIMORE, MD — A Mega Millions ticket purchased in Rosedale is worth $40,000 after Tuesday night’s drawing, Maryland Lottery officials announced.

The winning ticket, bought August 12 at the Royal Farms store at 8803 Philadelphia Road, matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball. The $5 ticket included a randomly selected 4X Megaplier, boosting the base $10,000 third-tier prize to $40,000.

No ticket nationwide matched all numbers for the Aug. 12 drawing, raising the game’s jackpot to an estimated $198 million annuity ($89.3 million cash) for the Aug. 15 drawing.

This marks Maryland’s 18th third-tier Mega Millions prize of 2025. All 17 previous prizes have already been claimed. Winners have 182 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. Prizes exceeding $25,000 must be redeemed at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, with an appointment required for in-person claims.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points

  • Rosedale Mega Millions ticket worth $40,000 sold at Royal Farms
  • Prize boosted by 4X Megaplier in Aug. 12 drawing
  • Maryland’s 18th third-tier Mega Millions win in 2025
author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

Laurel winner puts travel plans on hold for...

Police charge 20-year-old in years-old Baltimore murder case

Baltimore woman’s $20 scratch-off ticket turns into a...

Young woman wounded in shooting in Baltimore

Grocery trip ends in surprise $50,000 scratch-off win

Woman shot and injured in overnight Baltimore gunfire

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.