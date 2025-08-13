Rosedale Mega Millions ticket worth $40K sold at Royal Farms

BALTIMORE, MD — A Mega Millions ticket purchased in Rosedale is worth $40,000 after Tuesday night’s drawing, Maryland Lottery officials announced.

The winning ticket, bought August 12 at the Royal Farms store at 8803 Philadelphia Road, matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball. The $5 ticket included a randomly selected 4X Megaplier, boosting the base $10,000 third-tier prize to $40,000.

No ticket nationwide matched all numbers for the Aug. 12 drawing, raising the game’s jackpot to an estimated $198 million annuity ($89.3 million cash) for the Aug. 15 drawing.

This marks Maryland’s 18th third-tier Mega Millions prize of 2025. All 17 previous prizes have already been claimed. Winners have 182 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. Prizes exceeding $25,000 must be redeemed at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, with an appointment required for in-person claims.

