Rosedale winner scores $40K in Mega Millions drawing

BALTIMORE, MD — A Mega Millions ticket purchased in Rosedale is worth $40,000 after Tuesday night’s drawing, Maryland Lottery officials said.

The winning ticket, bought August 12 at the Royal Farms store at 8803 Philadelphia Road, matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball. The $5 ticket carried a randomly selected 4X Megaplier, quadrupling the base third-tier prize from $10,000 to $40,000.

No ticket matched all numbers in the Aug. 12 drawing, pushing the jackpot to an estimated $198 million annuity, or $89.3 million cash, for the Aug. 15 drawing.

This is Maryland’s 18th third-tier Mega Millions prize in 2025. All 17 previous prizes have been claimed. Winners have 182 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. Any prize over $25,000 must be claimed through Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore by appointment.

