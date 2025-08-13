Swedish ultrarunner to complete 3,000-mile solo run across America in Sayreville at age 77 in New Jersey

SAYREVILLE, NJ – On Wednesday evening, a nearly 3,000-mile odyssey will reach its quiet, historic conclusion when 77-year-old Swedish ultrarunner Björn Suneson finishes his ninth solo run across the United States, touching the Atlantic Ocean at Sadowski Parkway Waterfront Park in Sayreville at 6:00 p.m.

Averaging 35 miles per day, Suneson has run coast-to-coast more times than any other known person — yet remains largely unknown even in the ultrarunning community. Nicknamed by some as “the most unknown world record holder in the history of running,” Suneson has built a legacy of endurance through determination, solitude, and an unwavering love for the open road.

Two Swedish filmmakers, Waldemar Franzén and Nils Jönsson, have documented parts of Suneson’s latest journey, filming intermittently along his route but respecting his preference for solitude. “Björn just runs,” Franzén said. “He’s not in it for the glory or the headlines. But to us, he’s a living legend.”

Suneson’s ninth transcontinental run began months ago on the West Coast and ends with a quiet but powerful moment on the New Jersey shoreline. His feat has been largely unnoticed by mainstream media, but those familiar with his journey consider him one of the most accomplished endurance athletes of his generation.

Members of the public, fellow runners, and media are invited to witness the final steps of his journey at the waterfront park on Wednesday evening. The team is available to coordinate on-site coverage and interviews.

