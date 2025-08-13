Teen arrested in DC slaying of 16-year-old boy

WASHINGTON, DC — A quiet Tuesday night in Southeast turned deadly when a teenage boy was gunned down in a residential neighborhood, sparking a months-long investigation that has now led to an arrest.

Dominique Dingle, 16, was found shot multiple times on the 1000 block of 3rd Place SE around 9:41 p.m. on May 20. Officers discovered the teen unresponsive and not breathing. Paramedics with DC Fire and EMS confirmed Dingle showed no signs of life and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Nearly three months after the killing, investigators arrested 17-year-old Leroy Dixon of Southeast DC on Monday. He is charged as an adult under Title 16 with Second Degree Murder While Armed. Police said the arrest was carried out under a DC Superior Court warrant.

Officials have not publicly disclosed a possible motive or whether the two teenagers knew each other. The case remains under investigation.

This is one of several recent youth-involved shootings that have raised concern in the district over gun violence involving minors. Dingle’s death marked another grim milestone in a year that has seen a sharp uptick in teen homicides in the city.

Police have not said if they are searching for additional suspects.

Dixon remains in custody pending court proceedings.

