Thief steals sleeping man’s dog aboard Bronx subway train

Bronx, NY – A dognapper snatched a sleeping passenger’s American Bully aboard a northbound D train early Sunday morning before fleeing into the streets of the Bronx, police said.

The theft happened around 6 a.m. on August 10, near Bainbridge Avenue and East 206th Street. Authorities said the suspect approached the 45-year-old victim as he slept on the train and took the dog before exiting in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion, approximately 20 to 25 years old, with a slender build, medium-length black braids, brown eyes, and a black goatee. He was last seen wearing a black faded jacket, black t-shirt, black shorts, black shoes, and a black baseball cap.

The NYPD released the description as part of their effort to locate the suspect and recover the stolen dog. The investigation remains ongoing.