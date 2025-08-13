Thief steals sleeping man’s dog aboard Bronx subway train

by Breaking Local News Report

Bronx, NY – A dognapper snatched a sleeping passenger’s American Bully aboard a northbound D train early Sunday morning before fleeing into the streets of the Bronx, police said.

The theft happened around 6 a.m. on August 10, near Bainbridge Avenue and East 206th Street. Authorities said the suspect approached the 45-year-old victim as he slept on the train and took the dog before exiting in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion, approximately 20 to 25 years old, with a slender build, medium-length black braids, brown eyes, and a black goatee. He was last seen wearing a black faded jacket, black t-shirt, black shorts, black shoes, and a black baseball cap.

The NYPD released the description as part of their effort to locate the suspect and recover the stolen dog. The investigation remains ongoing.

Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

