Trenton man shot and killed while sitting in parked truck in Willingboro

A Trenton man was found shot dead in his parked truck in Willingboro as police search for answers in the fatal attack.

WILLINGBORO, NJ — A 43-year-old Trenton man was shot and killed while sitting inside a parked vehicle in the Pennypacker Park section of Willingboro on Monday night, authorities confirmed.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said Bruce Hall was found dead in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck at the intersection of Paddock Lane and Poppy Turn after police responded to a 9 p.m. call reporting gunfire in the area.

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been publicly identified. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

An autopsy will be conducted by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood.

The ongoing investigation is being led by detectives from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Willingboro Township Police Department. The case is being handled by BCPO Detective Shawn McDonough, Detective Kaitlin White, and WTPD Detective Joseph Abadia.

Key Points

  • Bruce Hall, 43, of Trenton, was fatally shot while sitting in a parked truck in Willingboro
  • The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. near Paddock Lane and Poppy Turn
  • No arrests have been made; an investigation is underway
