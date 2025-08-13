Trio of Powerball wins brings $150K in prizes across New York

ALBANY, NY — Three Powerball players across New York State are each $50,000 richer after matching four white balls and the red Power Ball in Monday’s drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning third-prize tickets were sold at three separate locations:

Hudson News Book Store, 625 8th Avenue in Manhattan

Smokes 4 Less, 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh

Stewart’s Shops, 50 North Greenbush Road in Troy

Each ticket matched four of the five white balls plus the Power Ball, earning the standard $50,000 third-tier prize.

The winning numbers for the August 11 drawing were pulled from a pool of one to 69 for the white balls and one to 26 for the red Power Ball. Drawings are held three times a week—every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The Powerball game continues to produce winners across the state. These three wins come as the multi-state jackpot grows toward an estimated $526 million for the next drawing.

The New York Lottery remains the largest and most profitable in North America, contributing $3.6 billion to public education in the state during the 2024–2025 fiscal year.

Players are reminded that help is available for problem gambling by visiting NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, calling 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or texting HOPENY (467369).

