Trio of Powerball wins brings $150K in prizes across New York

ALBANY, NY — Three Powerball players across New York State are each $50,000 richer after matching four white balls and the red Power Ball in Monday’s drawing, according to the New York Lottery.
The winning third-prize tickets were sold at three separate locations:
- Hudson News Book Store, 625 8th Avenue in Manhattan
- Smokes 4 Less, 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh
- Stewart’s Shops, 50 North Greenbush Road in Troy
Each ticket matched four of the five white balls plus the Power Ball, earning the standard $50,000 third-tier prize.
The winning numbers for the August 11 drawing were pulled from a pool of one to 69 for the white balls and one to 26 for the red Power Ball. Drawings are held three times a week—every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.
The Powerball game continues to produce winners across the state. These three wins come as the multi-state jackpot grows toward an estimated $526 million for the next drawing.
The New York Lottery remains the largest and most profitable in North America, contributing $3.6 billion to public education in the state during the 2024–2025 fiscal year.
Players are reminded that help is available for problem gambling by visiting NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, calling 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or texting HOPENY (467369).
