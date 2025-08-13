Two Ohio players score big in weekend lottery wins with over $200,000

Cleveland, OH – Two lucky lottery players in Ohio are sitting on six-figure prizes after weekend drawings produced winning Powerball and Rolling Cash 5 tickets sold in Sandusky and New Albany.

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at the Friendship Food Store in Sandusky for Saturday’s drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white ball numbers plus the red Powerball. The winning numbers were 7, 14, 23, 24, 60, and the Powerball was 14.

Meanwhile, a separate player hit the jackpot in the Rolling Cash 5 game the same night. That winning ticket, purchased at Duchess in New Albany, matched all five numbers drawn: 2, 20, 25, 27, and 37. The prize is worth $110,000.

Both tickets were quick picks, according to lottery officials. Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prizes.

Since 1974, the Ohio Lottery has contributed over $33 billion to the state’s education fund. Additional information is available at www.ohiolottery.com/supportingeducation.

——————————————

Key Points