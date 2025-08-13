Two teens caught after ditching stolen ATV in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, MD — Two teenage boys are facing adult charges after police say they stole an ATV and were later found with a stolen gun in Downtown Hagerstown on Tuesday.

According to the Hagerstown Police Department, officers learned on the morning of August 12 that an ATV had been stolen from a garage in the city’s south end. Later that day, police spotted the stolen vehicle being ridden downtown.

A drone operated by the department’s Real Time Information Center tracked the ATV and guided officers to the riders. The teens abandoned the four-wheeler and tried to run but were caught after a brief foot chase on N. Mulberry Street.

Along with recovering the stolen ATV, police also located a stolen firearm. The two 16-year-olds were taken into custody and charged as adults with multiple offenses. Police have not yet released the full list of charges.

