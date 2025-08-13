Union County player wins $50K in Powerball drawing

TRENTON, NJ — A Union County lottery player walked away with $50,000 in Monday night’s Powerball Double Play drawing after matching four white balls and the Double Play ball, according to New Jersey Lottery officials.

The winning ticket was purchased at BK One Stop Shop, located at 301 East 9th Avenue in Roselle. The numbers drawn in the Double Play were 09, 10, 17, 29, and 65, with the Double Play ball 05. The Double Play feature, available for an extra $1 per ticket, offers a second chance at prizes — with a top payout of $10 million.

This latest win adds to a growing list of significant Powerball-related prizes in New Jersey. While the $50,000 prize didn’t come from the main drawing, it underscores the growing popularity of the Double Play option among players looking for additional winning opportunities.

Monday’s drawing also saw a Bergen County player win $1 million in the main Powerball game by matching all five white balls. No ticket nationwide matched all five white balls and the gold Power Ball, pushing the jackpot to approximately $526 million for Wednesday’s drawing.

New Jersey has had a streak of winners in recent weeks, including multiple five-figure prizes and several $1 million wins — making it one of the most active winning states in the Powerball pool this year.

Double Play prizes continue to draw attention from players seeking large payouts without hitting the jackpot. Unlike the main drawing, Double Play provides a second set of numbers and can be added to any Powerball ticket for $1.

TRENTON, NJ — A Bergen County lottery player is the latest to strike big in the Powerball game, matching all five white balls in Monday night’s drawing to win a $1 million prize, continuing a string of recent major wins in New Jersey.

The winning numbers drawn were 06, 16, 33, 40, and 62, with the Power Ball number 02 and a multiplier of 02. The lucky ticket was purchased at Mini Mart, located at 335 Boulevard in Hasbrouck Heights. This marks the fourth $1 million Powerball prize won in New Jersey this year and the second in just a week.

While no player hit the full jackpot by matching all five numbers and the Power Ball, the top prize has now climbed to an estimated $526 million for Wednesday’s drawing — just shy of the highest Powerball jackpot awarded so far this year.

New Jersey players have been on a notable winning streak in recent weeks. Last week alone, the state produced one $1 million winner, two $100,000 winners, and three $50,000 winners from Powerball drawings.

Four Powerball jackpots have already been won in 2025, including:

$328.5 million in Oregon on Jan. 18

$526.5 million in California on Mar. 29

$167.3 million in Kentucky on Apr. 26

$204.5 million in California on May 31

