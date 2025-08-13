Virginia teen busted with loaded gun and weed in Delaware traffic stop

FRANKFORD, DE — A midnight traffic stop on a quiet Delaware highway ended with a 19-year-old Virginia man behind bars after state troopers discovered a loaded handgun, ammunition, and drugs in his car early Monday.

Just after 1:20 a.m. on Monday, a Delaware State Trooper spotted a Lincoln MKS speeding along Dupont Boulevard near Delaware Avenue in Frankford. As the trooper began to initiate a stop, the driver briefly turned off the car’s headlights, then flicked them back on — a move that prompted immediate suspicion.

When the car was pulled over, the driver was identified as Demetrius Daniels of Chesapeake, Virginia. While speaking to Daniels, the trooper noticed what appeared to be an extended handgun magazine wedged between the front passenger seat and center console.

Daniels was detained without incident. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, an additional 9mm magazine, a small quantity of marijuana, and a digital scale — items typically associated with drug distribution.

Daniels was taken to Troop 4 and formally charged with multiple offenses, including carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and remanded to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $66,252 secured bond.

No injuries were reported and no other occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the stop.

——

Key Points

A 19-year-old Virginia man was arrested in Frankford, DE, during a traffic stop that uncovered a loaded handgun and drugs

Demetrius Daniels was found with a 9mm handgun, marijuana, and a digital scale

Daniels was jailed on over $66,000 bond after being charged with weapons and drug offenses