Woman shot and injured in overnight Baltimore gunfire

BALTIMORE, MD — A woman was wounded by gunfire shortly after midnight Saturday in Southeast Baltimore, prompting an active police investigation as detectives work to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

At approximately 12:08 a.m. on August 9, officers responded to the 100 block of S. Clinton Street following a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a 28-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to her body. She was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is being led by Southeast District Shooting Detectives. Police have not released information regarding a suspect or motive.

Authorities are urging anyone with details about the shooting to contact detectives at 410-396-2422. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit a tip online via the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

