Woman shoved to ground during broad-daylight dispute on 8th Avenue in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, NY – A 68-year-old woman was hospitalized after being shoved to the ground during a street dispute in Chelsea last Tuesday afternoon, as her attacker fled the scene on foot along one of Manhattan’s busiest corridors.

The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. in front of 315 8th Avenue, where the elderly victim was approached by an unidentified woman. A verbal altercation quickly escalated when the suspect pushed the woman, causing her to fall to the sidewalk.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was transported in stable condition to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue for evaluation.

The attacker fled northbound on 8th Avenue and remains at large. Authorities released a description of the suspect as a woman with a light complexion, last seen wearing a black dress, sunglasses, and multi-colored sneakers.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

