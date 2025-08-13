Woman wins $50K after casually grabbing scratch-off ticket

Westlake, OH – A spur-of-the-moment scratch-off ticket choice turned into a $50,000 payday for an Ohio woman who told the store clerk she would take two tickets at random.

Paulette won $50,000 playing the Ohio Lottery’s $500,000 Platinum Jackpot scratch-off game after matching multiple numbers on one of the $10 tickets she purchased from Convenient Food Mart on Center Ridge Road in Westlake.

After required state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, her final prize amount will be $36,000.

Each matched number on the ticket added up to the full $50,000 prize. Paulette said she didn’t have any specific plans when she picked the ticket and is now considering sharing part of the winnings with her grandchildren.

The $500,000 Platinum Jackpot game offers a top prize of $500,000. As of Tuesday, two top prizes remain unclaimed.

The Ohio Lottery has contributed over $33 billion to education programs statewide since 1974.

——————————————

Key Points