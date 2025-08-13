Woman wounded in early morning Northeast DC

WASHINGTON, DC — A woman was hospitalized Wednesday morning after being shot in Northeast Washington, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department reported the shooting occurred in the 3300 block of 15th Street NE, where officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. She was conscious and breathing when transported to the hospital, and her injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Authorities have not released information on a suspect, motive, or events leading up to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or send an anonymous text to 50411.

Key Points

  • Woman shot Wednesday morning in the 3300 block of 15th Street NE
  • Victim was conscious and breathing; injuries not life-threatening
  • Police seek information from the public at 202-727-9099 or 50411
