Young woman wounded in shooting in Baltimore

9
BALTIMORE, MD — An 18-year-old woman is recovering after being shot in the hand Tuesday evening in West Baltimore, police said.
At about 5:46 p.m. on August 12, Western District officers were called to a local hospital after the victim arrived seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Investigators determined the shooting took place in the 500 block of West Hoffman Street.
No information on a suspect or motive has been released, and detectives are continuing to gather evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Key Points
- 18-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the hand in West Baltimore
- Shooting believed to have occurred in the 500 block of West Hoffman Street
- Police are asking the public for information at 410-396-2477 or 1-866-7LOCKUP