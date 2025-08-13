Young woman wounded in shooting in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD — An 18-year-old woman is recovering after being shot in the hand Tuesday evening in West Baltimore, police said.

At about 5:46 p.m. on August 12, Western District officers were called to a local hospital after the victim arrived seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Investigators determined the shooting took place in the 500 block of West Hoffman Street.

No information on a suspect or motive has been released, and detectives are continuing to gather evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Key Points

  • 18-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the hand in West Baltimore
  • Shooting believed to have occurred in the 500 block of West Hoffman Street
  • Police are asking the public for information at 410-396-2477 or 1-866-7LOCKUP
