Young woman wounded in shooting in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD — An 18-year-old woman is recovering after being shot in the hand Tuesday evening in West Baltimore, police said.

At about 5:46 p.m. on August 12, Western District officers were called to a local hospital after the victim arrived seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Investigators determined the shooting took place in the 500 block of West Hoffman Street.

No information on a suspect or motive has been released, and detectives are continuing to gather evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

