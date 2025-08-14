17-year-old faces life after allegedly starting Salisbury fire

Salisbury, MD – A 17-year-old accused of setting fire to an occupied home in Salisbury is being charged as an adult and is facing multiple counts of attempted murder, arson, and assault after authorities determined the blaze was deliberately started inside a bedroom.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. on August 10 at 1113 Grant Avenue, where a one-alarm fire broke out in a single-story home. Salisbury Fire Department crews brought the fire under control within 10 minutes with the help of 20 firefighters. Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to determine the origin and cause.

Deputy State Fire Marshals found that the fire was intentionally set in a bedroom while two individuals were inside the home. A working smoke alarm alerted them, allowing both to escape without injuries. Based on the investigation, a 17-year-old male from Salisbury was identified as the suspect and later arrested on August 13.

After consulting with the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office, the decision was made to charge the juvenile as an adult. He was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center and held without bond after a hearing before a court commissioner. The following day, a judge reaffirmed the no-bail status during a bond review.

The teen now faces a list of serious charges including:

Arson 1st and 2nd Degree

Two counts each of Attempted 1st and 2nd Degree Murder

Two counts each of Assault 1st and 2nd Degree

Two counts of Reckless Endangerment

Malicious Burning 1st Degree

Two counts of Malicious Destruction of Property over $1,000

If convicted of the attempted murder charges alone, he faces life imprisonment. Additional convictions on the fire and assault charges could add up to 199 years and $105,000 in fines.

The investigation remains active under the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

