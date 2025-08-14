200,000 in New Jersey without clean water for days as local congresswoman lands in Israel

Paterson, NJ — A burst 30-inch water main in Paterson has left nearly 200,000 residents across multiple municipalities grappling with low water pressure and service disruptions, prompting GOP congressional candidate Billy Prempeh to issue a fiery statement demanding urgent federal action—and slamming his Democratic opponent, State Senator Nellie Pou, for her absence during the crisis.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Prempeh cited the widespread impact on Paterson, Prospect Park, Haledon, and North Haledon following last week’s water main break.

“For two days, I had no water in my home in the 4th Ward,” he wrote. “Today, my water is back, but the pressure is still low, and many are still without water.”

Prempeh, who is running for Congress in New Jersey’s 9th District, praised local workers and officials for their efforts but stressed that the aging infrastructure—some of it more than a century old—requires major federal investment to prevent future disasters.

He accused Pou of failing to act swiftly or visibly, stating, “If no plan was in place before this break, that’s understandable, given she is new; despite that, it’s Pou’s duty to get a plan in motion immediately.”

He added that he would be “in Washington pressing the EPA and DOT for funding commitments” rather than “thousands of miles away in Israel chasing foreign donor points.”

Prempeh emphasized the complex federal approval process for infrastructure funds, calling for coordination with agencies like the NJDEP and lobbying in D.C. to secure grants.

He positioned himself as the candidate willing to “fight relentlessly” to prioritize federal funding for Paterson and surrounding communities.

He also criticized Pou’s legislative record, referencing her past vote against a measure to eliminate taxes on overtime and tips, and framed her approach as one lacking urgency or tangible results.

“This is a wake-up call,” Prempeh declared. “Our infrastructure is failing, overdevelopment is making it worse, and do-nothing Nellie has no urgency, no presence, and no plan.”