Baltimore police release sketch after human remains found in vacant lot

by Breaking Local News Report
Baltimore, MD – A composite sketch has been released in connection with skeletal remains discovered last August in a West Baltimore neighborhood, as investigators work to identify the individual and determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

The remains were located on August 13, 2024, in the 1600 block of McKean Avenue, a residential area lined with abandoned properties. Baltimore Police have not disclosed the cause of death but have classified the case as a homicide investigation.

On Thursday, officials released a facial reconstruction image developed by forensic experts, hoping the public can help identify the person. The sketch was posted to the department’s social media platforms and shows the likeness of an unidentified individual believed to have been deceased for some time.

Investigators are urging anyone who recognizes the person in the sketch or who may have information related to the discovery of the remains to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.

No additional details about the gender, age, or possible identity of the individual have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

