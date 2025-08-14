Connecticut Lottery player scores $25K from local retailer

Quick stop in Newington turned into a $25,000 win for one lucky New Britain player

by Local News Report
Newington, CT – A Connecticut lottery player scored a $25,000 prize this week after purchasing a winning 20X scratch-off ticket at a Newington retailer.

Tatiana A of New Britain claimed the $25,000 prize on Monday after buying the ticket from Mr Associates LLC in Newington, according to the Connecticut Lottery. The win came from 20X, one of the state’s multiplier-themed scratch-off games offering various prize tiers.

Lottery winnings in Connecticut are subject to state and federal tax withholdings. Winners have 180 days from the game’s end or draw date to claim their prizes.

