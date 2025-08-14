Connecticut player grabs $25K prize on multiplier ticket

Southington, CT – A Plantsville man claimed a $25,000 prize this week after purchasing a winning 100X 2nd Edition scratch-off ticket from a local retailer in Southington.

Christian D won the five-figure payout on August 11 after buying the ticket at Aneela 1 LLC, a convenience store located in Southington, according to the Connecticut Lottery. The 100X 2nd Edition scratch game is known for its high prize potential and multiplier bonuses.

As with all Connecticut Lottery prizes, winnings are subject to applicable state and federal tax withholdings. Players have up to 180 days from the announced end of the game to claim their prize.

