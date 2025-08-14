Convenience store in Waterford sells winning $100K lottery ticket

$100K CASH5 ticket sold at Henny Penny in Waterford

by Local News Report
Waterford, CT – A local man is celebrating a six-figure win after matching all five numbers in a recent CASH5 drawing, taking home a $100,000 prize from the Connecticut Lottery.

Joseph O of Waterford purchased the winning ticket on Tuesday at Henny Penny Oswegatchie 38, a convenience store located in Waterford. His numbers matched all five drawn in the August 12 CASH5 game, securing the top prize of $100,000.

CASH5 is a nightly draw game offered by the Connecticut Lottery with a $100,000 jackpot for players who match all five winning numbers. Tickets cost $1 and can be purchased at licensed retailers across the state.

Joseph has 180 days from the draw date to claim his prize at an official CT Lottery claims center. Winnings are subject to state and federal tax withholdings.

