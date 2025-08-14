CVS bandit caught after scuffle with cops in DC

Washington, DC – A man accused of repeatedly targeting the same CVS in Northwest was arrested this week after allegedly breaking into a building and assaulting an officer during his capture.

Officers from the Second District were called to the 1000 block of 16th Street NW around 6:42 p.m. on Monday for a reported unlawful entry incident. Responding officers were told that the suspect entered the premises and then fled before being confronted.

After canvassing nearby streets, officers located the suspect near the intersection of 17th Street and K Street NW. While being taken into custody, the man allegedly assaulted one of the officers during the detention process.

The suspect, identified as 58-year-old Gary Thomas of Southeast DC, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Entry and Assault on a Police Officer. Following further investigation, Thomas was linked to a string of retail thefts targeting the same CVS location at 1000 block of 16th Street NW.

The charges include multiple counts of Second Degree Theft for incidents that took place over several weeks in June and July. In each reported case, the suspect entered the CVS, stole merchandise, and fled the store.

The incidents tied to Thomas occurred on the following dates:

Friday, June 13, around 4:53 p.m.

Saturday, June 21, around 2:24 p.m.

Tuesday, June 24, around 12:55 p.m.

Wednesday, June 25, around 1:39 p.m.

Thursday, June 26, around 2:17 p.m.

Friday, July 11, around 12:12 p.m.

Thursday, July 17, around 2:26 p.m.

Friday, July 18, around 1:18 p.m.

Saturday, July 28, around 10:08 a.m.

Thomas remains in custody pending further legal proceedings.

