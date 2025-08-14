Debt relief and vacation ahead for $50K lottery winner

Delaware, OH – A $50 scratch-off ticket turned into a $50,000 prize for one lucky Ohio player who recently hit big on the Billion instant game.

John purchased the winning ticket at Meijer Inc #111, located on Marion Mt. Gilead Road in Marion. After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, he will receive a payout of $36,000.

The Billion game, one of the Ohio Lottery’s premium $50 offerings, features a top prize of $1 million a year for 20 years. As of Monday, two top prizes remain unclaimed.

John said he plans to use the winnings to pay off debt, take a vacation, and possibly upgrade his truck.

The Ohio Lottery reports more than $33 billion contributed to education since 1974, supporting schools and academic programs across the state.

——————————————

Key Points