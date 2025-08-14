DUI Tesla crash splits car in half critically injures driver in Delaware

by Local News Report
Bear, DE – A Wilmington man is facing felony charges after state troopers say he was driving under the influence and carrying a firearm when his speeding Tesla slammed into another vehicle early Sunday morning, critically injuring the other driver.

Delaware State Police arrested 39-year-old Marcus Simpson following the crash, which occurred around 1:01 a.m. on August 10 on Bear-Christiana Road near Christiana Meadows. Investigators say Simpson was driving a Tesla Model Y northbound at a high rate of speed when it collided with a Honda Insight that was turning left through a red light.

The impact was severe enough to split the Honda in half, ejecting its 34-year-old driver from New Castle. That driver was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Simpson was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Troopers on scene reported smelling alcohol and observed other signs of impairment. They also discovered a firearm tucked into Simpson’s waistband. After being treated at the hospital, Simpson was taken to Troop 2 and formally charged.

He faces multiple charges including first-degree vehicular assault while driving under the influence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and DUI-related traffic violations. He was arraigned and released after posting a $44,150 secured bond.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police are seeking additional witnesses to the crash.

——————————————
Key Points

  • Marcus Simpson, 39, charged after DUI crash in Bear critically injured another driver
  • Simpson was carrying a firearm and allegedly speeding before impact
  • Victim’s vehicle was split in half and the driver ejected
