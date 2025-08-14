Jackson Township High School Cheerleaders Seek Local Business Support for Urgent Uniform Need

by Breaking Local News Report

Jackson Township High School’s Spirit Cheer Team is in urgent need of matching uniforms—and time is running short. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the team’s previous uniforms can no longer be used, and with their first home game quickly approaching, the cheerleaders are racing against the clock to secure new ones.

Jackson Township Councilman Giuseppe Palmeri is asking local business owners to get involved as the highschool merger brings new opportunities for local businesseses.

“As the Jackson Township Council’s liaison to the Board of Education and Chair of the Small Business Highlight initiative, I am reaching out to our local business community to ask for your support in making this happen,” Palmeri said. “This is a unique opportunity for local businesses to directly support our student athletes, boost school spirit, and be part of a historic moment—the first ever JTHS Spirit Cheer Team. All donations are tax-deductible, and your generosity will be recognized for helping these students represent Jackson with pride.”

If you or your business would like to contribute, please reach out to the councilman directly at [email protected]. Time is of the essence, and any support—big or small—will make a difference.

Let’s rally together and make sure our cheerleaders take the field in style.

author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Concerns Mount Over Ocean County Commissioner’s Health Amid...

Mixed signals on hunger as New Jersey leaders...

Jackson Council Gets Tough on Illegal Rentals With...

What happened to Jelly the Bear after brief...

Queens father convicted of murdering 3-year-old son and...

200,000 in New Jersey without clean water for...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.