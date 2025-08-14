Jackson Township High School Cheerleaders Seek Local Business Support for Urgent Uniform Need

Jackson Township High School’s Spirit Cheer Team is in urgent need of matching uniforms—and time is running short. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the team’s previous uniforms can no longer be used, and with their first home game quickly approaching, the cheerleaders are racing against the clock to secure new ones.

Jackson Township Councilman Giuseppe Palmeri is asking local business owners to get involved as the highschool merger brings new opportunities for local businesseses.

“As the Jackson Township Council’s liaison to the Board of Education and Chair of the Small Business Highlight initiative, I am reaching out to our local business community to ask for your support in making this happen,” Palmeri said. “This is a unique opportunity for local businesses to directly support our student athletes, boost school spirit, and be part of a historic moment—the first ever JTHS Spirit Cheer Team. All donations are tax-deductible, and your generosity will be recognized for helping these students represent Jackson with pride.”

If you or your business would like to contribute, please reach out to the councilman directly at [email protected]. Time is of the essence, and any support—big or small—will make a difference.

Let’s rally together and make sure our cheerleaders take the field in style.