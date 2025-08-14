Jackson Township Public Notices: Ordinances Introduced and Approved on August 12, 2025

TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON

ORDINANCE NO. 2025-26

Ordinance 2025-26 ORDINANCE OF THE TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, COUNTY OF OCEAN, STATE OF NEW JERSEY, AMENDING AND SUPPLEMENTING CHAPTER 103, ENTITLED “VEHICLES AND TRAFFIC” ARTICLE XIV, “SCHEDULES”

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the aforementioned ordinance was adopted after public hearing during a Regular meeting of the Township Council of the Township of Jackson held on August 12, 2025, at Jackson Township Municipal Building, located at 95 W Veterans Highway, Jackson, New Jersey.

ORDINANCE NO. 2025-28

ORDINANCE OF THE TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, COUNTY OF OCEAN, STATE OF NEW JERSEY, AMENDING AND SUPPLEMENTING CHAPTER 103, ENTITLED “VEHICLES AND TRAFFIC” ARTICLE XIV, “SCHEDULES”

BE IT ORDAINED by the Township Council of the Township of Jackson, County of Ocean, State of New Jersey, as follows:

SECTION 1. Chapter 103 of the Municipal Code of the Township of Jackson, entitled “Vehicles and Traffic,” is hereby amended and supplemented so as to amend Article XIV, entitled “Schedules”, Section 103-45.1, Schedule IA: No Parking, Stopping or Standing so as to add the following roadway to Schedule IA:

§103-45.1 Schedule IA: No Parking, Stopping or Standing

Name of Street Side Location

Basso Street East side Along the entire frontage of Block 23001, Lot 15

for a distance of 266 feet

SECTION 2. All ordinances or parts of ordinances inconsistent herewith are hereby repealed.

SECTION 3. If any section, subsection, sentence, clause, phrase or portion of this ordinance is for any reason held to be invalid or unconstitutional by a court of competent jurisdiction, such portion shall be deemed a separate, distinct and independent provision, and such holding shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions hereof.

DATE:

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the foregoing ordinance was introduced and passed by the Township Council on the first reading at a meeting of the Township Council of the Township of Jackson on the 12th day of August, 2025, and will be considered for second reading and final passage at a meeting of the Township Council to be held on the 26th day of August, 2025, at 6:30 P.M. at the Municipal Building located at 95 West Veterans Highway, Jackson, New Jersey 08527, at which time and place any persons desiring to be heard upon the same will be given the opportunity to be so heard.

TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON

ORDINANCE NO. 2025-30

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 244 (LAND USE AND DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS) OF THE CODE OF THE TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, COUNTY OF OCEAN, AND STATE OF NEW JERSEY TO ESTABLISH AN INCLUSIONARY ZONE DISTRICT ENTITLED AH-II, PROVIDING AFFORDABLE HOUSING UNITS TO BE DEVELOPED SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONDITIONS AND REQUIREMENTS

WHEREAS, the Township of Jackson will satisfy its affordable housing obligation in accordance with Mount Laurel IV regulations, the settlement agreement between the Township and Fair Share Housing Center, and the most recently adopted Housing Plan Element & Fair Share Plan; and

WHEREAS, prior to the most recent Township of Jackson Housing Plan Element & Fair Share Plan, in 2025 the State of New Jersey provided a framework for municipalities to achieve constitutional compliance with regard to creating a realistic opportunity for producing a fair share of affordable housing for the Fourth Round; and

WHEREAS, N.J.S.A. 4:55D-62 provides the governing body with the power to create zoning districts and related requirements to effectuate the Township Master Plan and Housing Plan Element and Fair Share Plan; and

WHEREAS, the Township Council recognizes the importance of providing a realistic opportunity to produce its fair share obligation for the Fourth Round and to allow for the opportunity of housing choices within the Township; and

WHEREAS, the most recently adopted Housing Plan Element & Fair Share Plan and settlement agreement between the Township of Jackson and Fair Share Housing Center includes inclusionary developments to provide the Township with low and moderate income affordable units.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the Township Council of the Township of Jackson, County of Ocean, State of New Jersey, that an Affordable Housing Overlay Zone (AH-II) is hereby established and applied to certain lands in the Township as follows:

SECTION 1. Chapter 244 entitled “Land Use and Development Regulations” of the Township of Jackson, is hereby amended and supplemented to create a new overlay zoning district entitled AH-II as follows:

§244-63.2– AH-II Affordable Housing Overlay Zone

Affordable Housing Overlay Zone (AH-II) District Overlay. The purpose of the AH-II Zone is to implement the Township Housing Plan Element and Fair Share Plan by providing for the opportunity to develop inclusionary residential developments that incorporate an appropriate affordable housing set-aside to address the Fourth Round obligation of the Township for the period 2025-2035. The AH-II district provides for the development of affordable housing for low- and moderate-income housing in a suitable location.

B The AH-II District shall be applied to those properties identified in the table below as shown in the Township Tax Map. The Official Zoning Map of the Township of Jackson is hereby amended in accordance with the foregoing and is incorporated by reference. The AH-II Zone shall be permitted to be developed with residential developments with a 20% inclusionary set-aside. All development of affordable units shall follow the very-low/low/moderate income split provided for in the Uniform Housing Affordability Controls (N.J.A.C. 5:50-26.1 et seq). For the purpose of permitting the development of an inclusionary development the provisions and requirements of the AH-II Zone shall supersede the provisions and restrictions of the underlying zone districts. In the event of a conflict between the provisions of this section and other sections of the Township development regulations with respect to the development of affordable housing, the provisions of the AH-II Zone shall govern.

Block Lots 902 34, 35, 39, 40 14301 10, 11, 12, 13 22111 1.01, 1.02

For the purpose of permitting the development of an inclusionary development the provisions and requirements of the AH-II District shall supersede the provisions and restrictions of the underlying zone districts. All other regulations not stated shall be applicable from Chapter 244.

Permitted Principal Uses of buildings and structures as follows:

Detached Single Family Market Rate

Detached Single Family Affordable Units

Multifamily Units Affordable Units only

Permitted accessory Uses of buildings and structures as follows:

Other customary accessory uses, buildings and structures which are clearly incidental to the principal use and building

Sheds, decks and patios

Fences and Walls subject to the provisions of §244-190

Off-street parking and private garages

Community Center and/or Clubhouse

Density, area, yard and building minimum requirements are as follows:

Bulk Standard Requirement Min. Area (sq. ft.) 9,000 Min. Width (ft.) 70 Min. Frontage (ft.) *Frontage on a cul-de-sac having an outside radius of 500 feet or less (ft.) 70 45 Min. Depth (ft.) 100 Min. Front Yard Setback (ft.) 25 Min. Rear Yard Setback (ft.) 20 Min. Side Yard Setback (ft.) 10 Maximum Height (ft./sty) Principal Structure Accessory Structure 35/2.5 15/ 1 Maximum Building Coverage (%) 35% Maximum Impervious Lot Coverage (%) 70% Accessory Structure Side/Rear Setback (ft.) Garage (detached) Shed Pool Minimum separation from adjacent dwelling (ft.) 10 10 10 10

Affordable Housing Requirements:

At least 20% of the units shall be set-aside as low and moderate income units.

Affordable housing shall comply with Article XIII and UHAC. All site plans shall be reviewed by the Township Affordable Housing Attorney as part of Planning Board Application Review, and shall require approval by the Township Affordable Housing Attorney in order to be deemed complete.

Establishing rents of units shall comply with Article XIII and UHAC.

Affordability controls shall comply with the Article XIII and UHAC.

General provisions concerning uniform deed restriction liens and enforcement through certificates of occupancy or re-occupancy on sold units shall comply with the Jackson Township Affordable Housing Ordinance and UHAC.

Developments that are included in the Housing Element and Fair Share Plan shall be required to construct, at minimum, the number of units included in the Housing Element and Fair Share Plan. In the event that a developer is approved for the construction of more units than allocated in the Housing Element and Fair Share Plan, the additional affordable units yielded as a result in the increase in overall units may be converted into a payment in lieu of the construction of affordable housing in an amount $60,000.00 per affordable unit, to be deposited into the Township’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Other Requirements

Market rate units and affordable units shall be deed restricted to prohibit conversion of basements and garages into rentals.

A home owners association shall be created, subject to the approval of the Planning Board. This entity shall assume responsibility for the ownership, management, and maintenance of all lands dedicated to recreation and open space and shall be responsible for maintaining all public areas within the development. The governing documents of the association shall include provisions ensuring the continued care, funding, and operation of these areas in accordance with applicable municipal standards

Site Plan Requirements

Developments with 50 or more units shall provide a minimum of two (2) separate and approved fire apparatus ingress/egress road.

Developments with 150 or more units shall provide a minimum of three (3) separate and approved fire apparatus ingress/egress roads that can be accessed by all units/lots, with one (1) additional approved fire apparatus access road required for every additional 100 units.

No on street parking shall be permitted within 100 feet of any roadway intersection. And signage stating the same shall be provided as approved by Township Engineer.

A minimum 10% of the total area shall be dedicated to Open Space including active and passive recreation.

Of the total open space at least 40% shall be dedicated to active recreation. Active recreation shall mean leisure activities of a more structures nature often requiring equipment, including but not limited to basketball courts, pickleball courts, tennis courts, swimming pools. Passive recreation refers to low impact recreational activities that don’t require extensive facilities including but not limited to walking paths, gazebo and garden areas.

Every project with a minimum of 50 units shall provide a clubhouse/ community center of a minimum of 3,000 square feet. This community center may contain gym area, party area and other such facilities for the residents of the development.

Every additional 25 units shall require an additional 1,000 square feet of clubhouse/community center space, which may be provided in one or multiple facilities. Finished basements shall not be credited towards required clubhouse/community center space.

Access to amenities such as clubhouse and recreation areas shall be provide to all residents including market rate and affordable unit residents.

Phasing of Amenities:

Minimum # of Units completed Amenities 25 % of total units 50% of total project active recreation 50 Units 3,000 square feet of clubhouse/community center; 100% of total project active recreation complete 125 Units 100% of project clubhouse/community center space completed

No additional unit CO’s to be issued unless the amenities per phase is completed.

Off Street Parking Requirements

Residential units shall provide minimum 4 parking space per detached Single Family Units. For other housing types, parking as per RSIS Standards N.J.A.C. 5:21

A visitor space of minimum of 0.225 parking spaces per unit shall be provided within the development. These shall be provided as surface parking spaces sprinkled throughout the development for convenient access to several units.

1 parking spaces per 200 square feet of clubhouse/community center gross building floor area , including any finished and unfinished area, shall be provided. This shall be in addition to the visitor parking spaces required per unit.

Fences and Walls shall be provided in accordance with § 244-190

Signage

Trash and Loading:

All service areas shall be screened with any material including but not limited to low walls, decorative fencing and landscaping or a combination of these items, provided sufficient visual buffer is proposed. Landscaping shall consist of a combination of lawn, low evergreen shrubs and trees of such species and density as will provide with two growing seasons a solid and continuous screen throughout the full course of the year.

Landscaping and buffering shall be provided in accordance with §244-193

Unless stated, for all other design standards shall be provided in accordance with Article XII of the municipal land use code.

ORDINANCE NUMBER 2025-27

CAPITAL ORDINANCE PROVIDING FOR VARIOUS GENERAL CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS, BY AND IN THE TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, IN THE COUNTY OF OCEAN, STATE OF NEW JERSEY AND APPROPRIATING $689,793.25 THEREFOR FROM CAPITAL FUND BALANCE ACCOUNT OF THE TOWNSHIP

WHEREAS, the Township of Jackson, in the County of Ocean, State of New Jersey (the “Township”), wishes to undertake various general capital improvements in and throughout the Township including, but not limited to (i) acquisition and installation, as applicable, of radios and capital equipment for the Police Department ($225,000); (ii) purchase of a passenger bus for the seniors ($49,000); and (iii) various general capital improvements, as deemed necessary by the Township including, but not limited to, Bartley Road infrastructure improvements, improvements for the Police Department parking lot, improvements at Johnson Dog Park; and lighting improvements at various Township parks and recreation facilities ($415,793.25); and

WHEREAS, the cost of said improvements or purposes is estimated to be $689,793.25; and

WHEREAS, the Township desires to authorize the appropriation and expenditure of $689,793.25 from Capital Fund Balance Account of the Township for the purpose of undertaking various general capital improvements in and throughout the Township.

BE IT ORDAINED AND ENACTED BY THE TOWNSHIP COUNCIL OF THE TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, IN THE COUNTY OF OCEAN, STATE OF NEW JERSEY (a majority of the full membership thereof affirmatively concurring), AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1. The capital improvements or purposes described in Section 2 of this Capital Ordinance are hereby authorized as general capital improvements to be undertaken by the Township. For the said improvements or purposes, there are hereby appropriated the amount of $689,793.25 from Capital Fund Balance Account of the Township to fund the total cost.

SECTION 2. The capital expenditures authorized by this Capital Ordinance include, but are not limited to (i) acquisition and installation, as applicable, of radios and capital equipment for the Police Department ($225,000); (ii) purchase of a passenger bus for the seniors ($49,000); and (iii) various general capital improvements, as deemed necessary by the Township including, but not limited to, Bartley Road infrastructure improvements, improvements for the Police Department parking lot, improvements at Johnson Dog Park; and lighting improvements at various Township parks and recreation facilities ($415,793.25); and said improvements shall also include, as applicable, all engineering and design work, surveying, construction planning, preparation of plans and specifications, permits, bid documents, construction inspection and contract administration, and all work, materials, equipment, labor and appurtenances necessary therefor or incidental thereto.

SECTION 3. The expenditure of the $689,793.25, consisting of an appropriation of $689,793.25 from Capital Fund Balance Account of the Township for the improvements or purposes set forth in Section 2 hereof, is hereby authorized and approved. The Mayor, the Clerk, the Chief Financial Officer and any other official/officer of the Township are each hereby authorized and directed to execute, deliver and perform any agreement to undertake the improvements or purposes set forth herein and to effectuate the transaction contemplated hereby.

SECTION 4. The capital budget of the Township is hereby amended to conform with the provisions of this capital ordinance to the extent of any inconsistency herewith and a resolution in the form promulgated by the Local Finance Board showing full detail of the amended capital budget and capital programs as approved by the Director of the Division of Local Government Services, New Jersey Department of Community Affairs is on file in the Office of the Clerk and is available for public inspection.

SECTION 5. This ordinance shall take effect immediately after final adoption and approval by the Mayor in accordance with law.

INTRO ON FIRST READING

DATED: August 12, 2025

ADOPTED ON SECOND READING

DATED:

TOWNSHIP COUNCIL OF THE TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PENDING ORDINANCE

The capital ordinance, the title of which is published herewith, was introduced and adopted upon first reading at a meeting of the Township Council of the Township of Jackson, in the County of Ocean, State of New Jersey (the “Township”), held August 12, 2025 and will be further considered for final passage, after public hearing thereon, at a meeting of said Township Council to be held on meeting of the governing body to be held at Township Municipal Building, 95 W Veterans Highway, Jackson, New Jersey on August 26, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. During the week prior to and up to and including the date of such meeting copies of the full ordinance will be available at no cost and during regular business hours, at the Clerk’s office for the members of the general public who shall request the same. The summary of the terms of such bond ordinance follows:

The purpose of this capital ordinance is for the Township to appropriate the amount of $689,793.25 from its Capital Fund Balance Account to undertake various general capital improvements in and throughout the Township including, but not limited to (i) acquisition and installation, as applicable, of radios and capital equipment for the Police Department ($225,000); (ii) purchase of a passenger bus for the seniors ($49,000); and (iii) various general capital improvements, as deemed necessary by the Township including, but not limited to, Bartley Road infrastructure improvements, improvements for the Police Department parking lot, improvements at Johnson Dog Park; and lighting improvements at various Township parks and recreation facilities ($415,793.25).

TOWNSHIP COUNCIL OF THE TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF THE DATE OF PASSAGE OF CAPITAL ORDINANCE

The capital ordinance, the title of which is published herewith has been finally adopted by the Township Council of the Township of Jackson, in the County of Ocean, State of New Jersey on August 26, 2025.

The purpose of this capital ordinance is for the Township to appropriate the amount of $689,793.25 from its Capital Fund Balance Account to undertake various general capital improvements in and throughout the Township including, but not limited to (i) acquisition and installation, as applicable, of radios and capital equipment for the Police Department ($225,000); (ii) purchase of a passenger bus for the seniors ($49,000); and (iii) various general capital improvements, as deemed necessary by the Township including, but not limited to, Bartley Road infrastructure improvements, improvements for the Police Department parking lot, improvements at Johnson Dog Park; and lighting improvements at various Township parks and recreation facilities ($415,793.25).

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and affixed the official seal of the Township this ____ day of ______________, 2025.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and affixed the official seal of the Township this ____ day of ______________, 2025.

(SEAL)

(1) Attached hereto is the capital ordinance introduced on August 12, 2025, finally adopted on August 26, 2025 and, if applicable, approved by the Mayor on _____________ ____, 2025.

(2) After introduction, the capital ordinance was published as required by applicable law on _________________ in _________________ (name of newspaper).

(4) After final passage, the capital ordinance was duly published as required by law on _________________ in the _________________ (name of newspaper).

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and affixed the official seal of the Township this ____ day of ___________, 2025.

(SEAL)

ORDINANCE NO. 2025-29

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 244 (LAND USE AND DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS) OF THE CODE OF THE TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, COUNTY OF OCEAN, AND STATE OF NEW JERSEY TO ESTABLISH AN INCLUSIONARY ZONE DISTRICT ENTITLED AH-IV, PROVIDING AFFORDABLE HOUSING UNITS TO BE DEVELOPED SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONDITIONS AND REQUIREMENTS

WHEREAS, the Township of Jackson will satisfy its affordable housing obligation in accordance with Mount Laurel IV regulations, the settlement agreement between the Township and Fair Share Housing Center, and the most recently adopted Housing Plan Element & Fair Share Plan; and

WHEREAS, prior to the most recent Township of Jackson Housing Plan Element & Fair Share Plan, in 2025 the State of New Jersey provided a framework for municipalities to achieve constitutional compliance with regard to creating a realistic opportunity for producing a fair share of affordable housing for the Fourth Round; and

WHEREAS, N.J.S.A. 4:55D-62 provides the governing body with the power to create zoning districts and related requirements to effectuate the Township Master Plan and Housing Plan Element and Fair Share Plan; and

WHEREAS, the Township Council recognizes the importance of providing a realistic opportunity to produce its fair share obligation for the Fourth Round and to allow for the opportunity of housing choices within the Township; and

WHEREAS, the most recently adopted Housing Plan Element & Fair Share Plan and settlement agreement between the Township of Jackson and Fair Share Housing Center includes inclusionary developments to provide the Township with low and moderate income affordable units.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the Township Council of the Township of Jackson, County of Ocean, State of New Jersey, that an Affordable Housing Overlay Zone (AH-IV) is hereby established and applied to certain lands in the Township as follows:

SECTION 1. Chapter 244 entitled “Land Use and Development Regulations” of the Township of Jackson, is hereby amended and supplemented to create a new overlay zoning district entitled AH-IV as follows:

§244-63.4 AH-IV Affordable Housing Overlay Zone

Affordable Housing Overlay Zone (AH-IV) District Overlay. The purpose of the AH-IV Zone is to implement the Township Housing Plan Element and Fair Share Plan by providing for the opportunity to develop inclusionary residential developments that incorporate an appropriate affordable housing set-aside to address the Fourth Round obligation of the Township for the period 2025-2035. The AH-IV district provides for the development of affordable housing for low- and moderate-income housing in a suitable location.

Applicability. The AH-IV District shall be applied to those properties identified in the table below as shown in the Township Tax Map. The Official Zoning Map of the Township of Jackson is hereby amended in accordance with the foregoing and is incorporated by reference. The AH-IV Zone shall be permitted to be developed with residential developments with a 10% inclusionary set-aside. All development of affordable units shall follow the very-low/low/moderate income split provided for in the Uniform Housing Affordability Controls (N.J.A.C. 5:50-26.1 et seq). For the purpose of permitting the development of an inclusionary development the provisions and requirements of the AH-IV Zone shall supersede the provisions and restrictions of the underlying zone districts. In the event of a conflict between the provisions of this section and other sections of the Township development regulations with respect to the development of affordable housing, the provisions of the AH-IV Zone shall govern.

Block Lots 21501 16.01, 16.02, 17.01 21502 2,3,4 21503 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 21504 1 21601 All lots 1 through 211 21602 All lots 1 through 18 21901 All lots 1 through 32 21902 All lots 1 through 14 21903 All lots 1 through 18 21904 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 21905 All lots 1 through 11 21906 1 21907 All lots 1 through 20 21908 All lots 1 through 14 21909 All lots 1 through 13 21910 1, 2, 3 21911 All lots 1 through 18 21912 All lots 1 through 13 21913 All lots 1 through 18 22001 1 22002 All lots 1 through 15 22003 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 22004 1, 2, 3 22005 All lots 1 through 10 22006 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 22008 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 22101 All lots 1 through 20 22102 1, 2 22115 1, 2, 3, 4 22201 All lots 1 through 13 22202 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 22203 All lots 1 through 34 22204 1 22205 All lots 1 through 12 22206 1, 2

For the purpose of permitting the development of an inclusionary development the provisions and requirements of the AH-IV District shall supersede the provisions and restrictions of the underlying zone districts. All other regulations not stated shall be applicable from Chapter 244.

Permitted Principal Uses of buildings and structures as follows:

Detached Single Family Market Rate

Detached Single Family Affordable Units

Multifamily Units Affordable Units only

Permitted accessory Uses of buildings and structures as follows:

Other customary accessory uses, buildings and structures which are clearly incidental to the principal use and building

Sheds, decks and patios

Fences and Walls subject to the provisions of §244-190

Off-street parking and private garages

Community Center and/or Clubhouse

Density, area, yard and building minimum requirements are as follows:

Bulk Standard Requirement Min. Area (sq. ft.) 9,000 Min. Width (ft.) 70 Min. Frontage (ft.) *Frontage on a cul-de-sac having an outside radius of 500 feet or less (ft.) 70 45 Min. Depth (ft.) 100 Min. Front Yard Setback (ft.) 25 Min. Rear Yard Setback (ft.) 20 Min. Side Yard Setback (ft.) 10 Maximum Height (ft./sty) Principal Structure Accessory Structure 35/2.5 15/ 1 Maximum Building Coverage (%) 35% Maximum Impervious Lot Coverage (%) 70% Accessory Structure Side/Rear Setback (ft.) Garage (detached) Shed Pool Minimum separation from adjacent dwelling (ft.) 10 10 10 10

Affordable Housing Requirements:

At least 10% of the units shall be set-aside as low- and moderate-income units.

Affordable housing shall comply with Article XIII and UHAC. All site plans shall be reviewed by the Township Affordable Housing Attorney as part of Planning Board Application Review, and shall require approval by the Township Affordable Housing Attorney in order to be deemed complete.

Establishing rents of units shall comply with Article XIII and UHAC.

Affordability controls shall comply with the Article XIII and UHAC.

General provisions concerning uniform deed restriction liens and enforcement through certificates of occupancy or re-occupancy on sold units shall comply with the Jackson Township Affordable Housing Ordinance and UHAC.

Developments that are included in the Housing Element and Fair Share Plan shall be required to construct, at minimum, the number of units included in the Housing Element and Fair Share Plan. In the event that a developer is approved for the construction of more units than allocated in the Housing Element and Fair Share Plan, the additional affordable units yielded as a result in the increase in overall units may be converted into a payment in lieu of the construction of affordable housing in an amount $60,000.00 per affordable unit, to be deposited into the Township’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Other Requirements

Market rate units and affordable units shall be deed restricted to prohibit conversion of basements and garages into rentals.

A home owners association shall be created, subject to the approval of the Planning Board. This entity shall assume responsibility for the ownership, management, and maintenance of all lands dedicated to recreation and open space and shall be responsible for maintaining all public areas within the development. The governing documents of the association shall include provisions ensuring the continued care, funding, and operation of these areas in accordance with applicable municipal standards

Site Plan Requirements

Developments with 50 or more units shall provide a minimum of two (2) separate and approved fire apparatus ingress/egress road.

Developments with 150 or more units shall provide a minimum of three (3) separate and approved fire apparatus ingress/egress roads that can be accessed by all units/lots, with one (1) additional approved fire apparatus access road required for every additional 100 units.

No on street parking shall be permitted within 100 feet of any roadway intersection; signage stating the same shall be provided as approved by Township Engineer.

A minimum 10 % of the total area shall be dedicated to Open Space including active and passive recreation.

Of the total open space at least 40% shall be dedicated to active recreation. Active recreation shall mean leisure activities of a more structures nature often requiring equipment, including but not limited to basketball courts, pickleball courts, tennis courts, swimming pools. Passive recreation refers to low impact recreational activities that don’t require extensive facilities including but not limited to walking paths, gazebo and garden areas.

Every project with a minimum of 50 units shall provide a clubhouse/ community center of a minimum of 3,000 square feet. This community center may contain gym area, party area and other such facilities for the development residents.

Every additional 25 units shall require an additional 1,000 square feet of clubhouse/community center space, which may be provided in one or multiple facilities. Finished basements shall not be credited towards required clubhouse/community center space.

Access to amenities such as clubhouse and recreation areas shall be provide to all residents including market rate and affordable unit residents.

Phasing of Amenities:

Minimum # of Units completed Amenities 25 % of total units 50% of total project active recreation 50 Units 3,000 square feet of clubhouse/community center; 100% of total project active recreation complete. 125 units 100% of project clubhouse/community center space completed

No additional unit CO’s to be issued unless the amenities per phase is completed.

Off Street Parking Requirements

Residential units shall provide minimum 4 parking spaces per detached Single Family unit. For other housing types, parking as per RSIS Standards N.J.A.C. 5:21

A visitor space of minimum of 0.225 parking spaces per unit shall be provided within the development. These shall be provided as surface parking spaces sprinkled throughout the development for convenient access to several units.

1 parking spaces per 200 square feet of clubhouse/community center gross building floor area, including any finished and unfinished area shall be provided. This shall be in addition to the visitor parking spaces required per unit.

Fences and Walls shall be provided in accordance with § 244-190

Signage

Trash and Loading:

All service areas shall be screened with any material including but not limited to low walls, decorative fencing and landscaping or a combination of these items, provided sufficient visual buffer is proposed. Landscaping shall consist of a combination of lawn, low evergreen shrubs and trees of such species and density as will provide with two growing seasons a solid and continuous screen throughout the full course of the year.

Landscaping and buffering shall be provided in accordance with §244-193

Unless stated, for all other design standards shall be provided in accordance with Article XII of the municipal land use code.

DATE:

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the foregoing ordinance was introduced and passed by the Township Council on the first reading at a meeting of the Township Council of the Township of Jackson on the 12th day of August, 2025, and will be considered for second reading and final passage at a meeting of the Township Council to be held on the 26th day of August, 2025, at 6:30 P.M. at the Municipal Building located at 95 West Veterans Highway, Jackson, New Jersey 08527, at which time and place any persons desiring to be heard upon the same will be given the opportunity to be so heard.

ORDINANCE NO. 2025 –31

AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, COUNTY OF OCEAN, STATE OF NEW JERSEY, AMENDING THE TOWNSHIP CODE OF THE TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, SO AS TO AMEND AND SUPPLEMENT CHAPTER 244 ENTITLED “LAND USE REGULATIONS” SO AS TO AMEND § 244-91 ENTITLED, “RG3-REGIONAL GROWTH ZONE”

WHEREAS, the Amended Fair Housing Act requires municipalities to reassess the realistic opportunity for affordable housing development on any unbuilt Third Round sites as part of the development of the Fourth Round Housing Element and Fair Share Plan; and

WHEREAS, Fair Share Housing Center has advised the Township that several sites within the RG-3 zoning district, which are included in Jackson’s Third Round Housing Element and Fair Share Plan, will not yield the required number of affordable housing units because the current zoning in the RG-3 district does not provide a realistic opportunity for achieving the affordable housing yields associated with that zone; and

WHEREAS, the RG-3 zoning district has previously been identified by the Pinelands Commission as an area in which the existing zoning regulations do not provide property owners with a reasonable likelihood of achieving permitted residential densities; and

WHEREAS, to address the claims made by Fair Share Housing Center to a higher yield of affordable units within the RG3 zone, the Township has obtained agreement from the developer of the Jackson Trails project that that development shall provide twenty (20) additional affordable units to be constructed and deed-restricted in the RG3 zone accordance with the Uniform Housing Affordability Controls (UHAC) ,which will be provided during the final phase of affordable housing development within Jackson Trails; and

WHEREAS, the Jackson Trails developer’s commitment to provide twenty (20) additional affordable units to be constructed and deed-restricted in the RG3 zone so as to address the issues regarding insufficient yield in that zone by Fair Share Housing Center is made in recognition of the Township’s allowing certain accessory dwelling units (ADUs) within the RG-3 zone; and

WHEREAS, the Township Council believes it is the best interests of the residents of Jackson to address the claims made by Fair Share Housing Center to a higher yield of affordable units within the RG3 zone by providing provide twenty (20) additional affordable units to be constructed and deed-restricted in the RG3 zone which shall reduce the number of affordable housing units which the Township must provide in satisfaction of its affordable housing obligations in the Third and Forst Rounds; and

WHEREAS, Accessory Dwelling Units can be adapted to suit a variety of needs, including aging in place, accommodating family members, and providing rental income by creating housing options for residents seeking more affordable living arrangements.

THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the Mayor and Township Council of the Township of Jackson, County of Ocean, and State of New Jersey, as follows:

SECTION 1. Chapter 244 of the Township Code of the Township of Jackson, entitled “Land Use Regulations,” is hereby amended and supplemented so as to create §2443-91 (G) so as to read as follows:

G. Accessory Dwelling Units

1.Purpose. The Township is committed to the provision of accessible housing which is both cost-effective and consistent with sound planning and environmental principles. Accessory Dwelling Units provide housing opportunities for family members, the elderly, in-home health care providers, individuals with disabilities, households of low and moderate income, and others, often at below-market prices within existing neighborhoods. Accessory Dwelling Units also provide homeowners the benefit of added income and an increased sense of security. Allowing accessory dwelling units in residential zones will make it possible to expand the Township’s housing stock and meet current and future housing and affordable housing demand by incorporation of Accessory Dwelling Units while maintaining the architectural character of a neighborhood.

2. Definitions.

Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) shall mean an additional dwelling unit that:

a. Is within a building and is incidental and subordinate to a lawful/permitted principal building containing no more than one principal residential unit S and is on the same tax lot;

b. Has no cooking facilities, food preparation facilities, and sanitary facilities in common with the principal use;

c. Has a separate unit entrance that is not shared with another residence; and

d. May also be referred to as an accessory apartment, granny flat, in-law suite, mother-daughter house, multigenerational house, and/or secondary dwelling unit, so long as the unit is compliant with the provisions of this ordinance and other relevant ordinances of the Township of Jackson.

3. ADU bulk standards

The inclusion of an ADU shall not serve as a basis for increasing the height of a structure above that otherwise permitted in the zone. Residential lots with ADUs shall follow bulk standards for the zone. ADUs which are not attached to a principal structure are not permitted in the zone An ADU shall be considered as a part of the principal building and shall comply in all respects with the requirements of this chapter applicable to the principal structure. ADUs shall be included in meeting the maximum building and impervious coverage requirements There shall be no more than one ADU per building lot. The lot with the ADU shall not be subdivided to separate the principal structure from the ADU. The floor area and building coverage of the ADU shall not exceed that of the principal use and structure. The ADU shall have a minimum of two rooms, one of which shall be a bathroom. The ADU shall not result in the elimination or reduction of space dedicated to the required parking of the principal use/building. All rooms of the ADU shall be accessible from within the unit. The ADU shall have its own entrance, which is not shared with any other dwelling unit. A minimum of one (1) parking space is required for the ADU; this space may be allocated from within an existing driveway with approval by the Township Engineer For ADUs added after construction of the primary dwelling, prior to the issuance of a construction permit and/or zoning permit for an ADU, the applicant must submit a survey, plot plan and architectural plans which depict in detail the size, location, and appearance of the proposed ADU, along with utility connections and parking space allocation. Properties containing lawfully-preexisting, non-conforming two-family and multifamily uses are not eligible for the construction of a new ADU.

4. Incentives for ADU units to be used for affordable housing

An ADU is eligible for bonuses if the following requirements are met:

(1) Compliance with the Uniform Housing Affordability Control Rules, N.JA.C. 5:80-26.1 and the Fair Housing Act, N.J.S.A. 52:27D. This shall include but not be limited to affirmative marketing, maximum rent, and annual increases in rent.

(2) A deed restriction for affordable housing for a minimum of ten (10) years.

Where an ADU meets the affordability requirements listed above, the ADU shall have any COAH Residential Development Fees waived.

SECTION 2. All ordinances or parts of ordinances inconsistent herewith are hereby repealed.

SECTION 3. This ordinance shall take effect after second reading and publication as required by law.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the foregoing ordinance was introduced and passed on first reading at a regular meeting of the Township Council of the Township of Jackson, in the County of Ocean, State of New Jersey, held on August 12, 2025, and will be considered for second reading and final passage at the regular meeting of said Governing Body to be held on the 26th__ day of August , 2025, at 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as this matter can be reached, at the Council Chamber of the Criminal Justice Building located at 95 W. Veterans Highway, Jackson, New Jersey, at which time all persons interested shall be given an opportunity to be heard concerning this ordinance.