Knife-wielding suspect caught on video after DC stabbing

Washington, DC – A violent altercation in broad daylight on 7th Street left one person stabbed and police searching for a suspect captured on surveillance footage.

The stabbing occurred Thursday, August 7, around 5:36 p.m. in the 1100 block of 7th Street NW. Investigators say the suspect and the victim were involved in a physical confrontation when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the victim before fleeing the area.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Metropolitan Police Department released a surveillance video of the suspect in an effort to generate leads. The footage is available to the public at: https://youtu.be/76uCh__xhXQ.

The department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for violent crimes in the District.