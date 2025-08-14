Lucky stop in Glastonbury pays off big for Cromwell player

Cromwell woman hits $50K on scratch ticket bought in Glastonbury

by Local News Report
Cromwell, CT – A Connecticut woman landed a $50,000 payday after purchasing a winning 5X The Money 19th Edition scratch-off ticket at a local convenience store in Glastonbury.

Andrea B of Cromwell claimed the $50,000 prize on Monday after buying the ticket at Cumberland Farms #4741. The popular game, known for its multiplier feature, delivered one of its top-tier payouts to Andrea, who successfully scratched her way to the win.

According to the Connecticut Lottery, 5X The Money 19th Edition is a widely played scratch ticket offering multiple prize levels. It’s one of several instant-win games available at retailers across the state.

Prize winnings are subject to state and federal tax withholdings before payout. Connecticut Lottery winners have 180 days from the draw or game end date to claim their prize.

