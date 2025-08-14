Mamdani and Sherrill team up for mutual endorsements in 2025 elections

New York, NY — Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani and New Jersey gubernatorial hopeful Rep. Mikie Sherrill publicly declared mutual support for each other’s campaigns, signaling an unusual political alliance amid sharp divides within the Democratic Party.

Mamdani, a 33-year-old state assemblyman from Queens and a self-identified democratic socialist, confirmed his backing of Sherrill in an interview with local television station WPIX.

When asked if he supports her campaign for governor, Mamdani responded, “Absolutely.”

The exchange comes at a time when Mamdani’s candidacy has fractured party leadership. Despite winning the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City, prominent figures including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have withheld public endorsements.

Both represent New York and have remained silent on whether they will support Mamdani in the general election.

Sherrill, a more centrist-advertised Democrat currently serving in the U.S. House representing New Jersey’s 11th District, initially offered her support after Mamdani’s primary victory.

When asked by NBC Philadelphia if she would support him, Sherrill replied, “If he’s the Democratic candidate, which it sounds like he is…I will.”

Mamdani went on to win the Democrat nomination.

Her recent confirmation of support solidifies a reciprocal political alliance that cuts across ideological lines and could prove pivotal for both campaigns as they head into high-stakes general elections.

Both candidates face complicated dynamics within their respective states.

Mamdani’s nomination has drawn fire from establishment Democrats wary of his far-left platform, while Sherrill’s gubernatorial run must navigate a competitive landscape in a politically divided New Jersey between moderate Democrats, far-left progressives and conservative Republicans.