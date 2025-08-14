Mixed signals on hunger as New Jersey leaders clash over food insecurity

Trenton, NJ — On the same day one New Jersey leader raised alarms about children going hungry, another celebrated a national report ranking the state among the best places to live, citing food abundance as a key factor.

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, a Democratic candidate for governor, warned Monday that many families across New Jersey are facing mounting concerns over access to school meals as students prepare to return to classrooms. Sherrill blamed federal policy rollbacks under former President Donald Trump for exacerbating the problem, citing cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid that she says threaten thousands of children’s ability to get lunch at school.

At nearly the same time, current Governor Phil Murphy touted a WalletHub report ranking New Jersey as the third best state to live in, highlighting low levels of food insecurity as a sign of the state’s progress. Murphy shared the findings in a social media post, calling out New Jersey’s high median household income, low poverty rate, and abundant public health resources.

According to the WalletHub report, New Jersey is among the national leaders with one of the lowest food insecurity rates in the country, with the sixth-lowest share of residents living below the poverty line.

New Jersey is the third-best state to live in, and it has the third-highest median household income in the country, at over $101,000. In addition, New Jersey residents have the second-lowest median debt, the equivalent of around 29% of what they earn in a year. The Garden State has done a good job of tackling poverty, too, with the sixth-lowest share of the population below the poverty line and the 10th-lowest food insecurity rate. When it comes to health, New Jersey residents have the second-lowest premature death rate in the nation, the sixth-lowest obesity rate, and the seventh-best overall life expectancy. One reason for the low obesity rate in particular is the fact that the state has the sixth-most miles of trails and the fifth-most fitness centers per capita, which gives people plenty of opportunities to stay active. Finally, New Jersey has the ninth-lowest violent crime rate and 11th-lowest property crime rate, due in part to the fact that it has the highest number of law enforcement employees per capita. Source: WalletHub

The data also shows New Jersey households have a median income of over $101,000 and some of the lowest levels of debt relative to earnings nationwide.

Sherrill’s warning points to a different picture for many working-class families, particularly those relying on federal aid programs.

While the state ranks well in broad statistics, disparities remain in communities where school lunch is a critical source of daily nutrition. Sherrill’s campaign message aligns with ongoing debates at the federal level about access to benefits for low-income families.

Murphy’s post focused on statewide averages and infrastructure investments, noting improvements in education, health care, and public safety. He did not respond directly to Sherrill’s remarks or the concerns raised about school lunch programs.

The differing messages come as the state’s political season heats up, with food security emerging as a key issue in the gubernatorial race. While the WalletHub report portrays New Jersey as economically and socially strong overall, critics argue that surface-level rankings can obscure deep gaps in access to basic needs.

SNAP enrollment in New Jersey has fluctuated in recent years, with about 770,000 residents receiving benefits as of the latest data. Federal changes to eligibility and coverage levels continue to affect how far those benefits go—especially when schools are not in session.

The timing of the two statements highlights the growing tension between statistical success and lived experiences in New Jersey, as leaders navigate how best to address the complex issue of hunger among students and families.

It also highlights the difference between a sitting elected official who has just months left to serve before being replaced due to term limits and an ambitious political campaign for a congresswoman who seeks to be the next governor.