Mount Joy man accused of blackmailing arson victim waives hearing, case heads to county court

Mount Joy, PA – A Lancaster County man already facing arson charges will now stand trial in county court for allegedly threatening to blackmail the victim of the same fire he is accused of setting.

Aaron James Hugar, 45, of the 1000 block of Donegal Springs Road, waived his preliminary hearing on July 29 before Judge Michael Hess on two counts of witness intimidation. Prosecutors say Hugar tried to pressure the victim into providing false testimony by threatening to release incriminating videos of her.

The threats reportedly occurred between April and July, while Hugar was awaiting prosecution for a separate February case in which he was charged with 25 offenses, including arson, risking catastrophe, and reckless endangerment. Investigators say the victim came forward during that period to report the intimidation effort.

According to police, Hugar repeatedly contacted the victim and claimed to possess videos that would implicate her in criminal activity. He allegedly said he would release the footage publicly unless she lied during his upcoming probation hearing.

Hugar’s original arson case remains pending. The new witness intimidation charges will now proceed to trial at the county level.