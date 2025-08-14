MS-13 trio charged with attempted murder after ICE bust in New York

New York, NY – Three MS-13 gang members with extensive violent criminal histories are in Nassau County custody following a multi-agency operation led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in coordination with local and federal law enforcement.

ICE officials confirmed the arrests took place on August 8 and involved agents from ICE New York City, the Nassau County Police Department, and the FBI. All three individuals have been charged in connection with a series of violent offenses, including multiple counts of attempted murder, gang assault, and weapons possession.

Two of the suspects, identified as Edras Daniel Velasquez Giron, 19, and Jeffrey Bladimir Valladares Archaga, 20, both from Honduras, illegally entered the United States during the Biden administration. The third, Ellias Wilfredo Serrano Bonilla, 21, from El Salvador, entered prior to December 2016.

Serrano Bonilla, arrested on August 8, faces over 50 charges, including eight counts of attempted murder, gang assault, and multiple robbery and weapon-related offenses. He was previously arrested in 2020 for gang assault.

Velasquez Giron was ordered removed by an immigration judge in 2023 but remained in the U.S. and was arrested August 8 on six counts of attempted murder and numerous assault and conspiracy charges.

Valladares Archaga, arrested July 17, faces lesser but still serious charges related to weapon possession and unlicensed driving.

ICE has issued immigration detainers for all three individuals and intends to assume custody following the resolution of their cases within the New York justice system.

——————————————

Key Points