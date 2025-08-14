Powerball prizes of $50K land in three NY cities

Albany, NY – Three lucky New Yorkers each scored $50,000 in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing after purchasing third-prize-winning tickets across the state in Queens, Dutchess County and Monroe County.

The New York Lottery confirmed the three winning tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball in the August 13 drawing. Each winning ticket is worth $50,000.

The tickets were purchased at the following locations:

ROCKAWAY 100 , located at 100-07 Rockaway Blvd in Ozone Park , Queens

, located at 100-07 Rockaway Blvd in , Queens PARKER AVE GAS & MART , located at 150 Parker Ave in Poughkeepsie

, located at 150 Parker Ave in QUICKLEE’S, located at 2291 Hudson Ave in Rochester

The winning numbers for the drawing were selected from one to 69 for the white balls, and one to 26 for the red Powerball. Drawings take place three times a week—Monday, Wednesday and Saturday—at 10:59 p.m.

Each of the three winners missed just one white ball to hit the game’s jackpot, instead landing the third-tier prize.

The New York Lottery remains the most profitable in North America, generating $3.6 billion during the last fiscal year to support public schools statewide.

